I Won’t Criticise Hull City – Jose Mourinho Reflects As Man Utd Draw 0-0

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says he will not criticise Hull City for their approach at Old Trafford after they held his team to a 0-0 draw to earn a vital Premier League point this evening.



Mourinho watched his side dominate the struggling visitors, but they could not find a way through and when they did met a Hull goalkeeper in inspired form, in the shape of Eldin Jakupovic.











The goalkeeper produced a series of superb stops, notably keeping out efforts from Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic as Manchester United could not score.



Manchester United finished with 67 per cent possession and having had 15 shots on goal to Hull's six.





Mourinho admits that failing to score means no three points and he praised the Tigers' goalkeeper.