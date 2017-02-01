I Won’t Criticise Hull City – Jose Mourinho Reflects As Man Utd Draw 0-0

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says he will not criticise Hull City for their approach at Old Trafford after they held his team to a 0-0 draw to earn a vital Premier League point this evening.
Mourinho watched his side dominate the struggling visitors, but they could not find a way through and when they did met a Hull goalkeeper in inspired form, in the shape of Eldin Jakupovic.
The goalkeeper produced a series of superb stops, notably keeping out efforts from Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic as Manchester United could not score.
Manchester United finished with 67 per cent possession and having had 15 shots on goal to Hull's six.
Mourinho admits that failing to score means no three points and he praised the Tigers' goalkeeper.
"We didn’t score. You don’t score, it is not possible to win", he was quoted as saying by the BBC.
"Their goalkeeper was good.
"We needed to score, we needed more time to play. If you played 35-40 minutes in both halves, it is a lot.
"I think Hull City tried to see where they could go, the way they could behave and tried to see what the referee would allow them to do.
"They had the feedback and were comfortable to do what they did.
"I am not critical of that. They are fighting against relegation and every point is gold", Mourinho added.
With Manchester City winning at West Ham, Manchester United are now four points behind their rivals, who sit in fifth spot, while they continue to sit sixth.