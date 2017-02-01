I Won’t Say Learn From It But Recognise It Was Bad – Rangers Boss Reacts To Hearts Drubbing

Rangers manager Mark Warburton says he wants his players to recognise they produced an unacceptable performance against Hearts this evening, after they were thrashed 4-1 in the Scottish Premiership fixture.
It took just four minutes for Hearts to take the lead at Tynecastle as Krystian Nowak got his head to a cross from Andraz Struna and put the ball past Wes Foderingham in the Rangers goal.
Emerson Hyndman though, who was in good form for Rangers, levelled matters in the 36th minute to make sure the visitors would go in level at the half time break.
But only four minutes into the second half, Hearts were ahead again as Jamie Walker dispossessed the Gers and rifled home an effort.
Don Cowie made it 3-1 in the 54th minute as Rangers were all at sea, before Walker grabbed his second of the night just after the hour mark to make it 4-1 and leave the visitors reeling.
Hearts appeared to be able to ease up for the final 20 minutes with the game won, as Rangers were handed their second successive defeat at Tynecastle.
Warburton was disappointed with the performance his players put in and, rather than learn from the loss, which he is always keen for his charges to do, has urged them to recognise they were not good enough.
"There are no excuses, we came here last time and said the same and unfortunately I am saying the same again", the former Brentford boss told Rangers TV.
"We have to look at that tomorrow very, very clearly and then, I won’t say learn from it, but we have to recognise how bad that was tonight.
"Everything must be better, Saturday’s second-half was probably the best it’s been in 18 months in terms of quality of play.
"As good as we were Saturday second-half we were poor tonight second-half", Warburton continued.
"It is about the group, it is players and staff together and it’s not about blaming them it is about the group and tonight the levels weren’t acceptable."
The Rangers boss also took the opportunity to apologise to the travelling support for what they witnessed.
"There’s frustration and there’s disappointment. The fans came out in their numbers again so firstly, apologies to them.
"We win games together, players and staff, and that was way below the level acceptable for Rangers Football Club – simple as that."