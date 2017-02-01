I Won’t Say Learn From It But Recognise It Was Bad – Rangers Boss Reacts To Hearts Drubbing

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Mark Warburton says he wants his players to recognise they produced an unacceptable performance against Hearts this evening, after they were thrashed 4-1 in the Scottish Premiership fixture.



It took just four minutes for Hearts to take the lead at Tynecastle as Krystian Nowak got his head to a cross from Andraz Struna and put the ball past Wes Foderingham in the Rangers goal.











Emerson Hyndman though, who was in good form for Rangers, levelled matters in the 36th minute to make sure the visitors would go in level at the half time break.



But only four minutes into the second half, Hearts were ahead again as Jamie Walker dispossessed the Gers and rifled home an effort.





Don Cowie made it 3-1 in the 54th minute as Rangers were all at sea, before Walker grabbed his second of the night just after the hour mark to make it 4-1 and leave the visitors reeling.