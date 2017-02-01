Inter Winger Antonio Candreva Coy On Chelsea’s Deadline Day Bid

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter winger Antonio Candreva is remaining coy on whether Chelsea tried to snap him up on transfer deadline day.



The Blues wanted to sign a wide-man before the window slammed shut and originally saw Inter winger Jonathan Biabiany turn down the chance to move to Stamford Bridge on loan.











Chelsea are reported to have then slapped in a €30m bid for Candreva in a frantic effort to land him before the transfer window closed.



But the Italy winger is giving nothing away about what happened on deadline day and says any questions need to be directed to Inter.





Asked on Italian broadcaster Premium Sport about a bid from Chelsea, Candreva smiled and replied: "Ask the club."