06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/02/2017 - 14:01 GMT

Inter Winger Antonio Candreva Coy On Chelsea’s Deadline Day Bid

 




Inter winger Antonio Candreva is remaining coy on whether Chelsea tried to snap him up on transfer deadline day.

The Blues wanted to sign a wide-man before the window slammed shut and originally saw Inter winger Jonathan Biabiany turn down the chance to move to Stamford Bridge on loan.




Chelsea are reported to have then slapped in a €30m bid for Candreva in a frantic effort to land him before the transfer window closed.

But the Italy winger is giving nothing away about what happened on deadline day and says any questions need to be directed to Inter.
 


Asked on Italian broadcaster Premium Sport about a bid from Chelsea, Candreva smiled and replied: "Ask the club."

Candreva also issued a message to Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti, who he wants to see arrive at Inter in the summer.

"I would tell him to come here, to Inter.

"He is different class, with lots of experience", the Inter winger added.

Chelsea ended the January transfer window having not made a single signing, but weakening their squad by selling Branislav Ivanovic, John Obi Mikel and Oscar.
 