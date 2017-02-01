It Was Horrible – Garry Monk Pulls No Punches Despite Leeds United’s Win At Blackburn

Leeds United head coach Garry Monk admits his side's 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park was "horrible" as he believes his men came nowhere near hitting their best level.
It was a scrappy Championship affair with Leeds striker Chris Wood having the best opportunity of the opening 45 minutes, but pulling his effort wide of goal.
Leeds eventually found a way to pull ahead in the 74th minute when Stuart Dallas steered a shot into the corner of the net.
But the lead did not last long as Blackburn levelled in the 83rd minute thanks to a long-range effort from Elliot Bennett.
Leeds though would find a way to win and Pablo Hernandez, on as a substitute, delivered a superb ball from a corner kick with a minute left, allowing Pontus Jansson to power a header into the back of the net.
The visitors claimed all three points and now sit fourth in the Championship standings, but Monk admits they were nowhere near their best at Ewood Park.
"It was a scrappy game, quite horrible – we didn't perform at our levels but we dig in and stick in there", Monk told BBC Radio Leeds.
"There will be nights like this as the season ends where we have to find a way if we're not at our best.
"That's what good teams with winning mentalities do. We have to be happy with the three points."
Leeds went out of the FA Cup to non-league Sutton United at the weekend and Monk is hoping victory against Blackburn can deliver the squad with a timely boost.
"We're a squad, we're together – when we have defeats, we suffer together.
"Everyone was hurting on Sunday and I think the result tonight should boost everyone.
"Our offensive game wasn't up to the level we wanted but I have to keep going back to our character."
The Leeds head coach though warned his players they will have to produce better than this evening against Rovers, though he is sure they will, noting the tough conditions his men faced.
"We know we have to play better going forwards and we will do.
"It was swirly tonight, our crispness with the ball wasn't there, we had mistakes and silly passes – but we stayed strong and defended our box exceptionally well."