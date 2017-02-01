It Was Horrible – Garry Monk Pulls No Punches Despite Leeds United’s Win At Blackburn

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Garry Monk admits his side's 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park was "horrible" as he believes his men came nowhere near hitting their best level.



It was a scrappy Championship affair with Leeds striker Chris Wood having the best opportunity of the opening 45 minutes, but pulling his effort wide of goal.











Leeds eventually found a way to pull ahead in the 74th minute when Stuart Dallas steered a shot into the corner of the net.



But the lead did not last long as Blackburn levelled in the 83rd minute thanks to a long-range effort from Elliot Bennett.





Leeds though would find a way to win and Pablo Hernandez, on as a substitute, delivered a superb ball from a corner kick with a minute left, allowing Pontus Jansson to power a header into the back of the net.