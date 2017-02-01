Manager Didn’t Really Play Me – Matt Gilks Aiming To Forget Rangers Disappointment At Wigan

Follow @insidefutbol





Wigan Athletic new boy Matt Gilks has welcomed his move to the DW Stadium and has insisted that it will be an opportunity for him to freshen up after the disappointment of not playing regularly at Rangers.



The Latics confirmed the signing of the 34-year-old on deadline day, ending his stay as second choice at Ibrox.











Gilks will be the third shot-stopper at Wigan and will be competing with Jakob Haugaard and Jussi Jaaskelainen for a starting spot.



On the move and the build up to it, the veteran goalkeeper said that it had been long time coming and now that the deal has been secured he will look to freshen up by putting the disappointment of Rangers behind him.





“It’s been a few weeks in the making but to get it done and finally say I am a Wigan Athletic player is what I have been wanting to do for a few weeks, so I am delighted", Gilks told his club's official website.

At Ibrox, Gilks didn't have the chance to feature prominently, playing second fiddle to current number one Wes Foderingham. He played in cup games in between featuring five times in the League Cup.



“It’s a chance to freshen up for me; I went to Rangers in the summer and gave it my all up there to try and get into the team but the manager didn’t really play me other than in the cup games.



“It’s good to move back to the north-west as well, that plays a part with my family and it works out well for me coming here."

