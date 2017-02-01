XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/02/2017 - 18:50 GMT

Martyn Waghorn Starts – Rangers Team vs Hearts Confirmed

 




Fixture: Hearts vs Rangers
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Rangers have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Hearts at Tynecastle in a Scottish Premiership contest this evening.

Mark Warburton's men went down to a 2-0 defeat at Tynecastle against Hearts at the end of November and were roundly slammed for their performance. They did make amends however by beating Hearts 2-0 at Ibrox in December.




Rangers head into the game in good spirits and with back-to-back wins over Motherwell, in the league and the cup, under their belt. To make it three wins in a row this evening, Warburton picks Martyn Waghorn, Kenny Miller and Barrie McKay as his attacking trio, while Emerson Hyndman, Jon Toral and Andy Halliday line up in midfield. Rob Kiernan and Clint Hill are the central pairing at the back.

On the bench, Warburton has available Josh Windass if needed, while Harry Forrester will be hoping for a chance to feature.

 


Rangers Team vs Hearts

Foderingham, Tavernier, Hill, Kiernan, Wallace, Halliday, Toral, Hyndman, McKay, Waghorn, Miller

Substitutes: Alnwick, Windass, Forrester, Senderos, Holt, Hodson, Dodoo
 