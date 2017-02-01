Michy Batshuayi Should Have Demanded Chelsea Exit Says Belgium Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Belgium legend Marc Degryse believes that Michy Batshuayi should have told Chelsea manager Antonio Conte he wanted to leave Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window.



Chelsea brought in the Belgium international striker from French giants Marseille last summer, but he has struggled to convince Conte to hand him regular minutes on the pitch to impress.











He was linked with an exit from Chelsea this month, but stayed put and was brought off the bench in the 94th minute of the Blues' 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Tuesday night.



Ex-Belgium star Degryse is unhappy at how Conte is treating Batshuayi and thinks the striker should have demanded to leave Stamford Bridge in January.





"He should have said that he wanted to leave", Degryse said on PlaySports.