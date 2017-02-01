XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/02/2017 - 15:09 GMT

Michy Batshuayi Should Have Demanded Chelsea Exit Says Belgium Legend

 




Belgium legend Marc Degryse believes that Michy Batshuayi should have told Chelsea manager Antonio Conte he wanted to leave Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window.

Chelsea brought in the Belgium international striker from French giants Marseille last summer, but he has struggled to convince Conte to hand him regular minutes on the pitch to impress.




He was linked with an exit from Chelsea this month, but stayed put and was brought off the bench in the 94th minute of the Blues' 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Tuesday night.

Ex-Belgium star Degryse is unhappy at how Conte is treating Batshuayi and thinks the striker should have demanded to leave Stamford Bridge in January.
 


"He should have said that he wanted to leave", Degryse said on PlaySports.

"Conte does not even need him", he added.

The former Marseille man has clocked up only 90 minutes of football across 15 Premier League games for Chelsea so far this season.

Chelsea are next in action at home against Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday and it remains to be seen whether Conte will hand Batshuayi further minutes on the pitch to impress.
 