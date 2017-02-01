XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/02/2017 - 00:15 GMT

Nottingham Forest Confirm Double Swoop

 




Nottingham Forest have confirmed the arrivals of forward Zach Clough and striker Ross McCormack, from Bolton Wanderers and Aston Villa, respectively.

Clough arrives on a permanent deal from Bolton and the 21-year-old has put pen to paper on a four-and-a-half year contract at the City Ground; he is thought to have cost Forest a fee of £2.5m to sign from the Trotters.




The forward was quickly followed through the door by prolific goalscorer McCormack, who has linked up with Forest on loan for the remainder of the season from Aston Villa.

McCormack fell out of favour at Villa Park under new Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce and is looking to now kick on at the City Ground under interim boss Gary Brazil.
 


Forest will hope McCormack brings goals as the striker has regularly hit the back of the net at Championship level.

Aston Villa only splashed the cash to buy McCormack from Fulham last summer; he joined Fulham in 2014 from Leeds United.

The pair reinforce a side which sits in 18th spot in the Championship standings.

Forest are next in action against McCormack's parent club, as Aston Villa visit the City Ground on Saturday.
 