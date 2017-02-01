Nottingham Forest Confirm Double Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest have confirmed the arrivals of forward Zach Clough and striker Ross McCormack, from Bolton Wanderers and Aston Villa, respectively.



Clough arrives on a permanent deal from Bolton and the 21-year-old has put pen to paper on a four-and-a-half year contract at the City Ground; he is thought to have cost Forest a fee of £2.5m to sign from the Trotters.











The forward was quickly followed through the door by prolific goalscorer McCormack, who has linked up with Forest on loan for the remainder of the season from Aston Villa.



McCormack fell out of favour at Villa Park under new Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce and is looking to now kick on at the City Ground under interim boss Gary Brazil.





Forest will hope McCormack brings goals as the striker has regularly hit the back of the net at Championship level.