Nottingham Forest Supremo Issues Message To Fans

Nottingham Forest supremo Fawaz Al-Hasawi has called on the club's fans to fill the City Ground after he bolstered the squad in the January transfer window.



Forest landed midfield pair Aaron Tshibola and Joao Teixeira, on loan from Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers, respectively, while they then made a splash on transfer deadline day by bringing in Zach Clough from Bolton Wanderers and Gboly Ariyibi from Chesterfield on a permanent deals, and Ross McCormack in from Aston Villa on loan.











And Forest also beat Rotherham United 2-0 on Tuesday night to make it two wins in their last three Championship matches, with the upturn in results under interim boss Gary Brazil now in full flow.



Chairman Al-Hasawi feels he has followed through on supporting the club, something he plans to continue doing with appointments to come off the pitch, and has now called for fans to get behind the team.





He wrote on Twitter: "As I promised, ever since I have resumed full control of the club I am totally committed on strengthening our beloved club with the confirmation of the following players: Ross McCormack, Joao Teixeira and Aaron Tshibola on loan deals until the end of the season, Zach Clough and Gboly Ariyibi on permanent deals.