06 October 2016

01/02/2017 - 22:20 GMT

Outstanding Again – Brendan Rodgers Hails Dedryck Boyata As Celtic Beat Aberdeen

 




Brendan Rodgers has hailed Dedryck Boyata as "outstanding" after he scored the only goal of the game in Celtic's 1-0 win over Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership this evening.

Celtic were hosting Derek McInnes' men and looking to continue their dominant form domestically, but it was hard work on the night at Parkhead.




The first half was an even affair as Aberdeen went toe to toe with Celtic and even threatened to go in front.

But Celtic were a different beast in the second period and pulled ahead in the 57th minute when Boyata connected with a free-kick taken by Scott Sinclair.
 


Aberdeen pushed to find an equaliser, but Celtic stood firm and recorded a win which takes them an astonishing 25 points clear at the top of the Premiership standings.

Rodgers acknowledges his side had to stay patient to find the breakthrough, while he hailed Boyata for his performance and winning goal.

"It was well deserved. We had to be really patient", he told his post-match press conference.

"Aberdeen were confident having won their last five games with two days extra rest.

"There weren't too many openings. Aberdeen played a man-marking game so we had to tire them out.

"Second-half we were excellent and eventually created the opportunity to score and could have had more.

"We played a different system, they took it on board and it didn’t affect their fluency", Rodgers continued.

"It was a brilliant victory for us and another clean sheet."

Saluting Boyata, Rodgers explained: "He was outstanding again. It was difficult coming from Man City with the expectation of that but he’s really worked hard.

"He got applause at the end from supporters and was deservedly man of the match."
 