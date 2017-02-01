Outstanding Again – Brendan Rodgers Hails Dedryck Boyata As Celtic Beat Aberdeen

Follow @insidefutbol





Brendan Rodgers has hailed Dedryck Boyata as "outstanding" after he scored the only goal of the game in Celtic's 1-0 win over Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership this evening.



Celtic were hosting Derek McInnes' men and looking to continue their dominant form domestically, but it was hard work on the night at Parkhead.











The first half was an even affair as Aberdeen went toe to toe with Celtic and even threatened to go in front.



But Celtic were a different beast in the second period and pulled ahead in the 57th minute when Boyata connected with a free-kick taken by Scott Sinclair.





Aberdeen pushed to find an equaliser, but Celtic stood firm and recorded a win which takes them an astonishing 25 points clear at the top of the Premiership standings.