Rangers Assistant Boss Explains Why Matt Gilks Was Worthwhile Signing For Gers

Rangers assistant manager David Weir believes that Matt Gilks made Wes Foderingham a better goalkeeper.
The Gers snapped Gilks up in the summer and the experienced English custodian was hoping to dislodge Foderingham from between the sticks.
But he struggled to do more than feature in cup games for Rangers and brought his time at the Scottish giants to an end on deadline day when he linked up with Wigan Athletic.
Rangers have signed a replacement in young Jak Alnwick, but Weir feels Gilks' presence at the club was worthwhile as he is sure that it caused Foderingham to up his game.
"Matt Gilks came in and challenged Wes, and I feel that Wes raised the bar again – his level went up and he enjoys the challenge and the competition", Weir said on Rangers TV.
"Matt wants to get first team football which he has gone to try and find now, and Wes has got another challenger in.
"Jak is younger, will be hungry and will be desperate to get Wes’ jersey", the Gers assistant added.
Foderingham has clocked up 25 appearances in all competitions for Rangers this season and is firmly established as the club's number 1.
Gilks has linked up with a Wigan outfit fighting against relegation from the Championship.
The Latics sit third from bottom in England's second tier, three points off safety.