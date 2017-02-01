XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/02/2017 - 14:16 GMT

Rangers Assistant Boss Explains Why Matt Gilks Was Worthwhile Signing For Gers

 




Rangers assistant manager David Weir believes that Matt Gilks made Wes Foderingham a better goalkeeper.

The Gers snapped Gilks up in the summer and the experienced English custodian was hoping to dislodge Foderingham from between the sticks.




But he struggled to do more than feature in cup games for Rangers and brought his time at the Scottish giants to an end on deadline day when he linked up with Wigan Athletic.

Rangers have signed a replacement in young Jak Alnwick, but Weir feels Gilks' presence at the club was worthwhile as he is sure that it caused Foderingham to up his game.
 


"Matt Gilks came in and challenged Wes, and I feel that Wes raised the bar again – his level went up and he enjoys the challenge and the competition", Weir said on Rangers TV.

"Matt wants to get first team football which he has gone to try and find now, and Wes has got another challenger in.

"Jak is younger, will be hungry and will be desperate to get Wes’ jersey", the Gers assistant added.

Foderingham has clocked up 25 appearances in all competitions for Rangers this season and is firmly established as the club's number 1.

Gilks has linked up with a Wigan outfit fighting against relegation from the Championship.

The Latics sit third from bottom in England's second tier, three points off safety.
 