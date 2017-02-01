Rangers Assistant Boss Explains Why Matt Gilks Was Worthwhile Signing For Gers

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers assistant manager David Weir believes that Matt Gilks made Wes Foderingham a better goalkeeper.



The Gers snapped Gilks up in the summer and the experienced English custodian was hoping to dislodge Foderingham from between the sticks.











But he struggled to do more than feature in cup games for Rangers and brought his time at the Scottish giants to an end on deadline day when he linked up with Wigan Athletic.



Rangers have signed a replacement in young Jak Alnwick, but Weir feels Gilks' presence at the club was worthwhile as he is sure that it caused Foderingham to up his game.





"Matt Gilks came in and challenged Wes, and I feel that Wes raised the bar again – his level went up and he enjoys the challenge and the competition", Weir said on Rangers TV.