Robert Snodgrass On Bench – West Ham Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

Fixture: West Ham United vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



West Ham have named their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Manchester City at the London Stadium in the Premier League this evening.



The Hammers snapped up defender Jose Fonte and midfielder Robert Snodgrass in the January transfer window, but backed out of a deal for striker Scott Hogan, who moved from Brentford to Aston Villa.











Manchester City thrashed West Ham 5-0 at the London Stadium in the FA Cup earlier this season and the Hammers are keen for revenge. Boss Slaven Bilic picks Fonte for his club debut and he pairs up with Winston Reid in the centre of defence. Sam Byram slots in at right-back, while Aaron Cresswell plays at left-back. Mark Noble captains the side, while Sofiane Feghouli will be looking to continue his good form. Andy Carroll is up top.



On the bench Bilic has Snodgrass available to bring on, while Ashley Fletcher and Jonathan Calleri are further attacking options.



West Ham United Team vs Manchester City



Randolph, Byram, Reid, Fonte, Cresswell, Obiang, Noble, Feghouli, Lanzini, Antonio, Carroll



Substitutes: Adrian, Collins, Fernandes, Quina, Snodgrass, Fletcher, Calleri

