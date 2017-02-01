Stuart Dallas Starts – Leeds United Team vs Blackburn Rovers Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Leeds United have named their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in a Championship fixture this evening.



The two teams have already met twice this season, with Leeds running out winners on each occasion, once in the league and once in the EFL Cup. Leeds won by one-goal margins in both matches, which were played at Elland Road.











Whites boss Garry Monk will be keen for his men to pick up another three points this evening and to get the job done against Rovers he picks experienced custodian Rob Green between the sticks, while Kyle Bartley and Pontus Jansson continue their solid centre-back partnership. Striker Chris Wood is up top, with support from Hadi Sacko, Stuart Dallas and Kemar Roofe. Liam Bridcutt and Eunan O'Kane will look to control midfield.



Off the bench, the Leeds boss can bring on Souleymane Doukara and Marcus Antonsson if he needs further attacking options, while Pablo Hernandez is also amongst the substitutes.



Leeds United Team vs Blackburn Rovers



Green, Ayling, Bartley, Jansson, Berardi, O'Kane, Bridcutt, Sacko, Dallas, Roofe, Wood



Substitutes: Silvestri, Coyle, Vieira, Hernandez, Phillips, Doukara, Antonsson

