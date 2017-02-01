We’re Good Team, We’ll Bounce Back – Slaven Bilic Reacts As Man City Thrash West Ham

Follow @insidefutbol





Slaven Bilic insists West Ham United are a good team, after they were taken apart and handed a 4-0 drubbing at the London Stadium by Manchester City this evening, and he is sure they will bounce back.



West Ham were out for revenge after being beaten 5-0 by the Citizens at home in the FA Cup earlier this season.











But Bilic's side were never in the game and fell behind in just the 17th minute when Kevin De Bruyne combined well with Gabriel Jesus and slotted past Darren Randolph.



It was 2-0 just four minutes later, Leroy Sane breezing past West Ham's defence to play in David Silva, who made no mistake.





New signing Gabriel Jesus netted in the 39th minute, Raheem Sterling leaving the Brazilian with a comfortable finish, while Yaya Toure made it 4-0 from the penalty spot in the 67th minute following Jose Fonte bringing down Sterling.