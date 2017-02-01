We’re Good Team, We’ll Bounce Back – Slaven Bilic Reacts As Man City Thrash West Ham

Slaven Bilic insists West Ham United are a good team, after they were taken apart and handed a 4-0 drubbing at the London Stadium by Manchester City this evening, and he is sure they will bounce back.
West Ham were out for revenge after being beaten 5-0 by the Citizens at home in the FA Cup earlier this season.
But Bilic's side were never in the game and fell behind in just the 17th minute when Kevin De Bruyne combined well with Gabriel Jesus and slotted past Darren Randolph.
It was 2-0 just four minutes later, Leroy Sane breezing past West Ham's defence to play in David Silva, who made no mistake.
New signing Gabriel Jesus netted in the 39th minute, Raheem Sterling leaving the Brazilian with a comfortable finish, while Yaya Toure made it 4-0 from the penalty spot in the 67th minute following Jose Fonte bringing down Sterling.
West Ham conceded possession easily for three of Manchester City's goals and Bilic admits after the first half the game was over.
But the Hammers boss is not downbeat and insists his side have quality and will show it.
"It’s very frustrating. We made such mistakes for the first and third goal", he told the BBC.
"If you give the ball away in those areas, they’ll punish you.
"When it’s 3-0, it’s hard to play against them. You are hoping if you score you can turn a game around", Bilic continued.
"But at 3-0 it’s more likely you'll concede more as they’ll gain confidence.
"It's a heavy defeat for us but we can’t let it hurt us a lot. We have to bounce back like we did after the FA Cup defeat."
And he added: "We have a good team.
"Tomorrow we’ll start preparing for the weekend's game. We’ll have to stay positive to get back on winning track."