We’ve More Than Matched Leeds United – Blackburn Boss Confident

Blackburn Rovers boss Owen Coyle believes his side more than matched tonight's opponents Leeds United in the two prior meetings between the two teams this season, leading him to think if his men get the rub of the green at Ewood Park they can take all three points.



Coyle's side have lost twice to the Whites this term, with both defeats by one-goal margins and both at Elland Road; Leeds beat Blackburn in the Championship and the EFL Cup.











Leeds may be flying high at the top end of the Championship, but Coyle feels his team proved they can match Garry Monk's men.



And as such he is keen for Rovers to target all three points this evening, something which could move Blackburn out of the Championship's relegation zone.





"Both games against Leeds this season could have gone a very different route because I felt we more than matched them on the day and sadly we lost by the odd goal each time", Coyle explained to Rovers Player.