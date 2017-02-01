We’ve More Than Matched Leeds United – Blackburn Boss Confident

Blackburn Rovers boss Owen Coyle believes his side more than matched tonight's opponents Leeds United in the two prior meetings between the two teams this season, leading him to think if his men get the rub of the green at Ewood Park they can take all three points.
Coyle's side have lost twice to the Whites this term, with both defeats by one-goal margins and both at Elland Road; Leeds beat Blackburn in the Championship and the EFL Cup.
Leeds may be flying high at the top end of the Championship, but Coyle feels his team proved they can match Garry Monk's men.
And as such he is keen for Rovers to target all three points this evening, something which could move Blackburn out of the Championship's relegation zone.
"Both games against Leeds this season could have gone a very different route because I felt we more than matched them on the day and sadly we lost by the odd goal each time", Coyle explained to Rovers Player.
"So that little bit of luck that we didn't have, hopefully that comes our way, but the biggest thing is that we are ready for that challenge, meet it head on and we go and show our quality and if we do that then it is a game that we can win.
"Now we are in the second half of the season there is no getting away from it that now is the time to get on that consistent run that we have talked about, now is the time to get back-to-back results to pick up points and move us up the table.
"We know we are close to putting a consistent run together and that is what we must do starting against Leeds", the Blackburn boss added.
Blackburn won their last match, in the FA Cup, seeing off Blackpool 2-0 at Ewood Park, while Leeds were knocked out by non-league Sutton United.
Rovers have not lost at home in their last three games in all competitions, and their most two recent defeats at Ewood Park both came against sides in the top three, Reading and Brighton, respectively.