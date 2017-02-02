Absolutely Not – Mark Warburton Says Rangers Have No Problem In Big Away Games

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Mark Warburton insists that his side do not have any problem facing big teams at their home grounds.



The Gers succumbed to one of their worst defeats in the Scottish Premiership this term as they were humbled 4-1 by Hearts away from home on Wednesday night.











The loss brought back memories of the humiliating defeat against Celtic earlier in the season, with Brendan Rodgers' side winning 5-1 at Celtic Park that time around.



Rangers have also lost at Hearts and Aberdeen, but the 54-year-old though refuses to admit that his team face a big problem regarding their form away from home against big names in the league.





Referring to teams such as Inverness, Partick Thistle, Dundee and Motherwell, against whom Rangers have Warburton feels done well, the manager said that his team are not worried and will eventually put the disappointment of the Hearts loss behind them and bounce back.

"I don't think there is a problem with big games", Warburton told a press conference.



"I don't see it as a big problem.



"We went to Aberdeen and I felt dominated and should have won the game.



"We have gone to all these various other venues, Inverness, Partick, Dundee, Motherwell, we have won games of football very convincingly.



"The Parkhead game was well documented. Hearts, we had two bad performances, it's as simple as that.



"Are we worried about going to those grounds? Not at all, absolutely not."



Rangers' next match will be at home against Ross County this Saturday.

