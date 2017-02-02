Anything Possible In Championship – Leeds United Star Coy On Top Two Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United winger Stuart Dallas feels anything is still possible in a volatile Championship this season, but has stressed that his side will keep taking one game at a time.



A win over Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday evening meant Leeds consolidated their position in the Championship’s top six and remained fourth in the league table on 54 points.











Leeds are also being backed to fight for automatic promotion and are just five points behind Newcastle United in second, but Dallas feels anything can still happen in the league this season.



He believes that in a long season there are always teams who give that final push for promotion towards the end, but there are still a lot more matches and points to play for.





However, Dallas added that Leeds will continue to take one game at a time and despite talk of finishing in the top two, their focus is just on getting a result at Huddersfield on Sunday.

When asked if the top two is still achievable for Leeds, the winger told BBC Radio Leeds: “Anything can happen in this league.



“There is still a long way to go and a lot of points to play for and I think in previous years we have seen somebody giving it a real push.



“We just need to concentrate on ourselves and if anyone wants to talk us up, they can do that, but we’ll take one game at a time.



“And we’ll look now forward than Huddersfield on Sunday.”

