XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/02/2017 - 14:23 GMT

AWOL Hitman Returns To Club After Failure of Dream Celtic Switch

 




Henry Onyekuru has returned to Belgian side Eupen after failing to force through a transfer deadline day move to Celtic.

The Nigerian forward, who had also been linked with Liverpool, had his heart set on joining the Scottish champions, but Eupen rejected Celtic's bid of €1m and stood firm in their demands, which were not met.




Onyekuru went AWOL in a bid to force through the move, with no one at Eupen knowing where the 19-year-old was.

However, he has now returned to training after not getting his move to Scotland and has held talks with the club.
 


It is unclear when coach Jordi Condom will welcome Onyekuru into the first team fold.

Celtic could choose to return for the Nigerian forward when the transfer window opens again in the summer, but Onyekuru does have an alternative escape route he can take much sooner than June.

Indeed, Russian giants CSKA Moscow have been credited with an interest and the transfer window is still open in Russia.

However, Onyekuru had been unhappy with Eupen for what he claimed was the club trying to sell him to CSKA Moscow.

A move to Russia would mean another U-turn on the part of the player.
 