AWOL Hitman Returns To Club After Failure of Dream Celtic Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Henry Onyekuru has returned to Belgian side Eupen after failing to force through a transfer deadline day move to Celtic.



The Nigerian forward, who had also been linked with Liverpool, had his heart set on joining the Scottish champions, but Eupen rejected Celtic's bid of €1m and stood firm in their demands, which were not met.











Onyekuru went AWOL in a bid to force through the move, with no one at Eupen knowing where the 19-year-old was.



However, he has now returned to training after not getting his move to Scotland and has held talks with the club.





It is unclear when coach Jordi Condom will welcome Onyekuru into the first team fold.