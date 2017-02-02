Don’t Get Five Points For Beating Top Teams – Rangers Boss Mark Warburton Downplays Hearts Loss

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Mark Warburton has sought to calm worries over his side's 4-1 defeat at Hearts on Wednesday night by insisting it is only three points dropped.



Warburton's men were taken apart by Hearts at Tynecastle, something which saw Celtic go 25 points clear of their rivals at the top of the Scottish Premiership table after their win over Aberdeen.











Rangers have been criticised for their poor performances against rivals in the Premiership, having already lost to Aberdeen, Hearts and Celtic this term, but Warburton insists no more than three points are ever awarded for a win.



And he pointed to his men sitting second in the table as evidence Rangers are getting it right.





Speaking at a press conference, Warburton said: "Whether you play the top of the table or the bottom of the table, it is three points.