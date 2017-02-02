Leeds United Defender Not Likely To Play Until March

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Charlie Taylor is expected to resume training in the next fortnight, but won’t be returning to the pitch until at least March.



The 23-year-old defender has been out of action since with an Achilles injury he hobbled off the pitch against Brentford on 17th December and has been undergoing his rehabilitation procedure.











While Leeds have suffered minimum damage in Taylor’s absence and their defensive record has still been good, Garry Monk is keen to have his first choice left-back back in action as soon as possible.



However, the Leeds boss could have to wait until next month to have Taylor as back in his squad as according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the defender is yet to resume training.





The 23-year-old defender is expected to back on the grass in the next ten to fourteen days to resume training, but won’t be fit enough to play in a first team game until at least March.

Taylor has made 25 appearances for Leeds this season and was integral in their rise to being promotion contenders this season before suffering the setback in December.



Gaetano Berardi has been playing in Taylor’s place at left-back with Luke Ayling playing in the other full-back position in Leeds’ four-man defence.

