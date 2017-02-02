XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/02/2017 - 21:30 GMT

Leeds United Officially Confirm Pontus Jansson Permanent Signing

 




Leeds United have announced the permanent signing of defender Pontus Jansson from Torino, effective from the summer.

Jansson joined Leeds on a season-long loan deal from the Italian Serie A side last summer and wasted no time in establishing himself in the heart of the club's defence.




The Sweden international, who headed Leeds' winner against Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday night, is a firm fan favourite and the Whites have moved to keep him permanently, having the option due to Jansson clocking up at least 22 appearances for the club.

Leeds announced: "Leeds United are thrilled to confirm that centre-back Pontus Jansson will join the club on a permanent deal when his loan expires this summer.
 


"The 25-year-old has agreed a three-year contract, tying him at Elland Road until at least the end of the 2019/20 season."

Jansson has been a key man in Leeds' push for promotion to the Premier League this term and the Whites are sure to be boosted by the announcement.

He has formed a superb central defensive partnership with Kyle Bartley, who is on loan at Leeds from Swansea City.

Jansson will now want to help Leeds kick on and earn a return to the top flight, where they club have not played since 2004.
 