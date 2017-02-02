Leeds United Officially Confirm Pontus Jansson Permanent Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have announced the permanent signing of defender Pontus Jansson from Torino, effective from the summer.



Jansson joined Leeds on a season-long loan deal from the Italian Serie A side last summer and wasted no time in establishing himself in the heart of the club's defence.











The Sweden international, who headed Leeds' winner against Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday night, is a firm fan favourite and the Whites have moved to keep him permanently, having the option due to Jansson clocking up at least 22 appearances for the club.



Leeds announced: "Leeds United are thrilled to confirm that centre-back Pontus Jansson will join the club on a permanent deal when his loan expires this summer.





"The 25-year-old has agreed a three-year contract, tying him at Elland Road until at least the end of the 2019/20 season."