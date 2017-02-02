Liverpool Chatter Swirling Around Leeds United Talent

Liverpool have been mooted as looking at scooping up Leeds United left-back Charlie Taylor.
The young defender sees his contract at Elland Road expire this coming summer and has resisted putting pen to paper on an extension at the club, despite Leeds flying high in the Championship.
Taylor has been linked with several clubs, including Middlesbrough and West Brom, who were both claimed to have bid for him in the January transfer window.
But he could net a move to one of the Premier League's biggest clubs.
Indeed, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Liverpool are consistently the subject of chatter involving Taylor's future destination.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp refused to sign a left-back last summer and is now playing midfielder James Milner in the role.
Leeds would be unable to prevent Taylor joining Liverpool in the summer, though a tribunal would set a fee to be paid due to the left-back's age.
Taylor, a product of Leeds' esteemed youth set-up, handed in a transfer request last summer, which the club knocked back.
They then vowed not to sell him in the January window.
He is currently sidelined with an Achilles injury.