Liverpool Chatter Swirling Around Leeds United Talent

Liverpool have been mooted as looking at scooping up Leeds United left-back Charlie Taylor.



The young defender sees his contract at Elland Road expire this coming summer and has resisted putting pen to paper on an extension at the club, despite Leeds flying high in the Championship.











Taylor has been linked with several clubs, including Middlesbrough and West Brom, who were both claimed to have bid for him in the January transfer window.



But he could net a move to one of the Premier League's biggest clubs.





Indeed, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Liverpool are consistently the subject of chatter involving Taylor's future destination.