Mamadou Sakho Targeting Lots of Wins For Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace new boy Mamadou Sakho believes that the Eagles possess a well-equipped side who can win a "lot of games".



The 26-year-old joined Crystal Palace on a season-long loan deal from Liverpool in the final hours of the transfer window with Palace set to pay a £2m loan fee plus paying his wages.











The move suits the French defender well as he had been frozen out by Jurgen Klopp and wasn't allowed to feature in even a single match for Liverpool's senior team.



And now that the deal to Selhurst Park has been completed, the defender wants to revitalise his career and take the team out of the relegation zone by winning more and more matches.





"The most important thing for me, I think is we need to try to win a lot of games and I know we have a good squad", Sakho told his club's official Youtube channel.

Sakho also took time to speak about his interactions with a few players whom he knew from his Liverpool days and said that together their objective will be to win.



"I have a few friends that play here, they called me tonight like [Christian] Benteke.



"For me the objective will be to win."

