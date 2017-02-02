Maybe I Was Lucky – Jurgen Klopp Responds To Jose Mourinho Claim

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has indicated that he was lucky not to be sent to the stands after his confrontation with the fourth official when his side faced Chelsea on Tuesday night.



Following Manchester United’s 0-0 draw against Hull last night, Jose Mourinho insisted that there are a different set of rules for him compared to other managers after the fourth official threatened to send him to the stands at Old Trafford.











He alluded to Arsene Wenger and Klopp when talking about other managers, especially after the Liverpool boss screamed at the fourth official’s face following Simon Mignolet saving Diego Costa’s penalty at Anfield on Tuesday night.



The Liverpool boss believes that it is the discretion of the match officials on what action to take, but admits that he was lucky to get away with his behaviour on the touchline against Chelsea.





Asked if some mangers receive preferential treatment, Klopp said in a press conference: “I have no idea.

“It depends on the fourth official.



“In the picture it didn’t look nice, but it was not that bad; maybe I was lucky.”



Klopp will be in the dugout when Liverpool take on Hull City at the KC Stadium on Saturday.

