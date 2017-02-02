New Rangers Goalkeeper Aiming To Dislodge Wes Foderingham

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers new boy Jak Alnwick is ready to bide his time and keep working hard in order to displace Wes Foderingham as the club’s first choice goalkeeper.



Matt Gilks left the club last month to join Wigan Athletic after failing to dislodge Foderingham, the club’s undisputed number one, and Rangers brought in Alnwick from Port Vale on deadline day.











A former Newcastle United man, the 23-year-old played in the Premier League at a very young age before dropping down to League One and rebuilding his reputation in the third tier of English football.



Alnwick has been aware of Foderingham’s quality as goalkeeper for a few years and admits that the former Swindon Town man has been excellent for Rangers since arriving in Scotland.





He feels that replacing or providing more competition for Foderingham will be tough, but he is ready to put in the hard yards and bide his time in order to get into the Rangers starting eleven.

Alnwick said on the Rangers Podcast when asked how he plans to displace the Rangers number one: “Wes has been excellent, even back to his Swindon days, he was excellent there.



“He came here and has done really well, so it’s going to be a tough job, but listen I’ll keep training and plugging away.



“And whatever happens will happen but I am just happy to be here; it’s a massive club and I’ll do all I can and see where it takes me.”

