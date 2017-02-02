New Rangers Signing Reveals James Tavernier And Martyn Waghorn Help In Settling In

Follow @insidefutbol





Jak Alnwick has revealed that James Tavernier and Martyn Waghorn have been of great help since his arrival at Rangers and he believes he will have little trouble settling in.



Rangers snapped up the 23-year-old goalkeeper from Port Vale on deadline day and the former Newcastle United man will be hoping to provide fierce competition to Wes Foderingham for a spot in the starting eleven.











Settling at a new club is not always the easiest of tasks for footballers and Alnwick admits that Tavenier and Waghorn, his team-mates from his days at Newcastle and Sunderland respectively, have made sure that he settles in properly at Ibrox.



However, he was quick to add that the squad as a whole have been nice and welcoming towards him since he arrived at Rangers and he is finding it a little easier to settle down at a new club.





Alnwick said on the Rangers Podcast: “I spoke to Tav and Waggy a couple of times.

"They have already helped me out – different parts to live, different little things because it’s obviously a big change and I haven’t been out here before.



“It’s always nice to know a couple of lads but straight away all the lads have been welcoming and they have all been good to me so far.



“[It] looks like a good group of lads and I am settling in perfectly.”



Alnwick will be hoping to settle down as soon as possible and make his debut for Rangers soon.

