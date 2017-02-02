XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/02/2017 - 21:43 GMT

New Rangers Signing Reveals James Tavernier And Martyn Waghorn Help In Settling In

 




Jak Alnwick has revealed that James Tavernier and Martyn Waghorn have been of great help since his arrival at Rangers and he believes he will have little trouble settling in.

Rangers snapped up the 23-year-old goalkeeper from Port Vale on deadline day and the former Newcastle United man will be hoping to provide fierce competition to Wes Foderingham for a spot in the starting eleven.




Settling at a new club is not always the easiest of tasks for footballers and Alnwick admits that Tavenier and Waghorn, his team-mates from his days at Newcastle and Sunderland respectively, have made sure that he settles in properly at Ibrox.

However, he was quick to add that the squad as a whole have been nice and welcoming towards him since he arrived at Rangers and he is finding it a little easier to settle down at a new club.
 


Alnwick said on the Rangers Podcast: “I spoke to Tav and Waggy a couple of times.  

"They have already helped me out – different parts to live, different little things because it’s obviously a big change and I haven’t been out here before.

“It’s always nice to know a couple of lads but straight away all the lads have been welcoming and they have all been good to me so far.

“[It] looks like a good group of lads and I am settling in perfectly.”

Alnwick will be hoping to settle down as soon as possible and make his debut for Rangers soon.
 