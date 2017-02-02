Nottingham Forest Fantastic, I’ve Got Point To Prove – Ross McCormack

Follow @insidefutbol





Ross McCormack says he has a point to prove after making the move from Aston Villa to Nottingham Forest.



The prolific striker has joined Forest on loan until the end of the season from Aston Villa and has been handed the number 50 shirt at the Championship side.











McCormack fell out of favour at Villa Park under Steve Bruce and is now keen to prove a point at the City Ground, not least to himself.



The Scottish hitman believes he has joined a superb club and is looking forward to making an impact under Gary Brazil, with Forest looking to plot a path up the Championship standings.



Ross McCormack will wear squad number 50 during his time at #NFFC pic.twitter.com/H7lhYUKoEo — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) February 2, 2017



The striker told a press conference: "I have come to a fantastic club to show that I am back and I am ready to go. I want to add to this group and get some good results.