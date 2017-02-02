XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/02/2017 - 14:43 GMT

Nottingham Forest Fantastic, I’ve Got Point To Prove – Ross McCormack

 




Ross McCormack says he has a point to prove after making the move from Aston Villa to Nottingham Forest.

The prolific striker has joined Forest on loan until the end of the season from Aston Villa and has been handed the number 50 shirt at the Championship side.




McCormack fell out of favour at Villa Park under Steve Bruce and is now keen to prove a point at the City Ground, not least to himself.

The Scottish hitman believes he has joined a superb club and is looking forward to making an impact under Gary Brazil, with Forest looking to plot a path up the Championship standings.
 


The striker told a press conference: "I have come to a fantastic club to show that I am back and I am ready to go. I want to add to this group and get some good results.

"My confidence was a bit low and that will improve by playing and scoring goals. We need to pull together here to climb the league.

"I've got to thank everyone that has brought me here.

"The boys are bubbly and this is what I need. I've a point to prove to myself.

"I have been questioned with what has gone on at Villa, but I am at a great football club and I want to prove that I can score goals", McCormack added.

Aston Villa only signed McCormack in a big-money move from Fulham last summer, but he struggled to make his mark at Villa Park in a side getting to grips with Championship football.

The striker has however earned a reputation as a regular goalscorer at Championship level.
 