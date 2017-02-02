Nottingham Forest Fantastic, I’ve Got Point To Prove – Ross McCormack

Ross McCormack says he has a point to prove after making the move from Aston Villa to Nottingham Forest.
The prolific striker has joined Forest on loan until the end of the season from Aston Villa and has been handed the number 50 shirt at the Championship side.
McCormack fell out of favour at Villa Park under Steve Bruce and is now keen to prove a point at the City Ground, not least to himself.
The Scottish hitman believes he has joined a superb club and is looking forward to making an impact under Gary Brazil, with Forest looking to plot a path up the Championship standings.
Ross McCormack will wear squad number 50 during his time at #NFFC
The striker told a press conference: "I have come to a fantastic club to show that I am back and I am ready to go. I want to add to this group and get some good results.
"My confidence was a bit low and that will improve by playing and scoring goals. We need to pull together here to climb the league.
"I've got to thank everyone that has brought me here.
"The boys are bubbly and this is what I need. I've a point to prove to myself.
"I have been questioned with what has gone on at Villa, but I am at a great football club and I want to prove that I can score goals", McCormack added.
Aston Villa only signed McCormack in a big-money move from Fulham last summer, but he struggled to make his mark at Villa Park in a side getting to grips with Championship football.
The striker has however earned a reputation as a regular goalscorer at Championship level.