PHOTO: 6K At Blackburn, Amazing – Leeds United New Boy Blown Away By Support

Follow @insidefutbol





Modou Barrow has been blown away by the scale of Leeds United's support after taking in the Whites' 2-1 win away at Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday night.



Leeds snapped up Barrow on loan for the rest of the season from Premier League outfit Swansea City on Tuesday's transfer deadline day.











However, the winger was signed too late to be involved at Ewood Park against Blackburn and had to watch his new club in action from the stands.



Leeds fans again travelled in numbers to the game and celebrated wildly following Pontus Jansson's 88th minute winner, the Swede heading into the net from a corner right in front of the Whites faithful.



With fans like this you can't loose! 😳 6k fans away… buzzing to be a part of @LUFC #LeedsUnited #MOT pic.twitter.com/hDB1IRyPaS — Modou Barrow (@modoubarrow14) February 2, 2017



And Barrow as impressed.