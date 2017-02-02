XRegister
06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/02/2017 - 17:34 GMT

PHOTO: 6K At Blackburn, Amazing – Leeds United New Boy Blown Away By Support

 




Modou Barrow has been blown away by the scale of Leeds United's support after taking in the Whites' 2-1 win away at Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday night.

Leeds snapped up Barrow on loan for the rest of the season from Premier League outfit Swansea City on Tuesday's transfer deadline day.




However, the winger was signed too late to be involved at Ewood Park against Blackburn and had to watch his new club in action from the stands.

Leeds fans again travelled in numbers to the game and celebrated wildly following Pontus Jansson's 88th minute winner, the Swede heading into the net from a corner right in front of the Whites faithful.
 


And Barrow as impressed.

He posted a photograph of the away end at Ewood Park on Twitter and wrote: "With fans like this you can't lose!

"6k fans away…buzzing to be a part of Leeds United."

Barrow as one of two deadline day signings Leeds made, with another winger in the shape of Spaniard Alfonso Pedraza also arriving through the door at Elland Road on loan.

The pair could make their debuts for Garry Monk's men this coming Sunday when Leeds play Huddersfield Town in a Yorkshire derby.
 