Rangers New Boy Admits Big Club Experience Key Factor In Ibrox Move

Rangers new boy Jak Alnwick is confident that the club are going in the right direction and wants to be part of an exciting future at Ibrox.



The Gers snapped up the 23-year-old goalkeeper from League One outfit Port Vale during the winter window after allowing Matt Gilks to join Wigan Athletic last month.











Rangers are hoping that the former Newcastle United man will be able to provide more competition for first choice custodian Wes Foderingham than Gilks managed during his time at Ibrox.



Alnwick is delighted that he is getting an opportunity to experience a big club such as Rangers after getting a taste of such pressure at St. James’ Park earlier in his career.





He feels Rangers are on the right path and he is keen to be part of something special at Ibrox going forward in the future.

The goalkeeper said on the official Rangers Podcast: “Obviously I was at Newcastle and getting the experience of a big club is something that excites me.



“I like the direction that this club going in; obviously they have been through some ups and downs but they are back up again.



“I'd love to be part of where the club are going to be in the future and that’s what drew me to the club.”



It remains to be seen whether Alnwick gets an opportunity to make his debut in the next league game, but he may well be given the chance to play against Greenock Morton in the Scottish FA Cup on 12th February.

