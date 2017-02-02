XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/02/2017 - 15:31 GMT

Thanks Team-Mates – Gabriel Jesus Salutes Settling In Made Easy At Man City

 




Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus has thanked his team-mates for the help they have provided in order to make his life easier in the Premier League.

The Brazilian joined the Citizens officially this January on the basis of a pre-contract agreement with Brazilian outfit Palmeiras back in August last year.




After making his debut as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur on 21st January, Jesus made his mark by setting up a goal in the fourth round of the FA Cup win against Crystal Palace and then scoring his first goal in the 4-0 win against West Ham last night.

Jesus has thanked his new team-mates for their amazing support, which he believes has made his life easier at the Etihad since coming in.
 


"The reception from the club has been great, my team-mates are helping a lot and the process of adaptation is going great", Jesus told his club's official channel.  

"I honestly thought it would be more difficult but thanks to my family, my friends and my team-mates it's going really well."

The youngster made a special mention of Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane along with the others who have helped him in a lot of ways.

"I always said I came here to help but I have also been helped. We understand each other very well, [Raheem] Sterling, Leroy [Sane] and the rest of my team-mates.

"We get along very well on the pitch and that is making my game easier."
 