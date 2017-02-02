What If I’d Hurt Myself – Ross McCormack Dismisses Jumping Over Gate Suggestions

Follow @insidefutbol





Ross McCormack insists he was not prepared to take the risk of jumping over the faulty electric gate at his home in order to get to Aston Villa training due to a fear of getting injured.



The striker angered Villa boss Steve Bruce by not turning up for training after the gates at his house got stuck, leaving him with no way out. Bruce demanded McCormack apologise, but the striker in question denies there was any row with the Villa boss.











Out of favour with Bruce, McCormack moved to Nottingham Forest on loan for the rest of the season on deadline day and has no regrets over how he handled the gategate saga.



"It's a true story, my gate was stuck. I had to wait until the gate company left", he explained at a press conference.





"I'm going to take whatever comes from it. Yes, Steve Bruce came round to have a look, but it's nonsense we had a blazing row", McCormack explained.