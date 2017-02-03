Arsene Wenger Provides Arsenal Squad Update Ahead of Chelsea Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has provided a squad update ahead of his side's crucial Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.



The Gunners have been sweating over striker Olivier Giroud, but Wenger believes the Frenchman will be ready to face Chelsea.











Wenger confirmed that Aaron Ramsey is looking at three weeks out of action, but he eased fears over an absence for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and explained striker Danny Welbeck will be ready if called upon.



"Well, overall from the other night I think we lose Ramsey, and Giroud has a test. Giroud should be alright", he explained at a press conference this morning.





"Maybe Welbeck will come back into the group and that’s basically it. Chamberlain has a test today as well but I think he will be alright", the Arsenal boss continued.