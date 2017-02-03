I Saw Huddersfield Beat Brighton, They’re Favourites – Leeds Boss Garry Monk

Follow @insidefutbol





Garry Monk says that Huddersfield Town will start as favourites against his Leeds United team in light of their impressive performance against Brighton on Thursday night.



David Wagner's men brushed aside the Seagulls and ran out 3-1 winners at the John Smith's Stadium, meaning they sit fifth in the Championship and just behind two points behind Leeds, with a game in hand.











Monk was impressed with the job Huddersfield did on the league leaders and as such believes they must start the Yorkshire derby against his men as favourites.



He also thinks the game will be Leeds' biggest test of the season so far.





"I was at the Huddersfield game last night and I very impressed", Monk told a press conference.