06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/02/2017 - 14:54 GMT

Jose Mourinho Rules Out Chasing “Impossible Targets” In Summer Transfer Window

 




Jose Mourinho has indicated that Manchester United won’t be chasing impossible targets in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United remained relatively quite during the January transfer window and only notably allowed Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin to leave the club on permanent deals.




Despite being heavily linked with a move for Benfica defender Victor Lindelof, Mourinho decided against adding new faces to his squad and he did recently say that Manchester United will be doing all the heavy lifting in the summer.

A few recent reports in France suggested that Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann and they will only have to trigger his £86m release clause snare the player away from the Spanish capital.
 


However, with Manchester United still outside the top four, there are suggestions that any deal for such top quality players could hinge on them finishing in the Champions League spots.  

Mourinho has insisted that he is aware of what the club need in the summer to bolster the squad but stressed that they won’t be indulging in any chase for an impossible target.

However, he added that any player should feel flattered if a club of Manchester United’s stature are interested in signing him.

When asked whether a top four finish is vital for Manchester United to attract the top players, Mourinho said in a press conference: "We are speaking about transfer window that opens in the summer.

"I have nothing to tell you. I repeat what I said, of course I know what I want. I will work with my players. I know them better now. I think I know what we need. I am very realistic.

“I know the impossible targets. I don't like my club to participate in impossible deals. It is a waste of time.

“It is a gift to an agent to have a club like Man United interested in their player."

Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is also believed to be a summer target for Manchester United and Lindelof is still said to be on their radar.
 