XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/02/2017 - 16:27 GMT

Knew Leeds United Wanted Me In Summer Reveals Whites New Boy

 




Leeds United new boy Modou Barrow has revealed that he wanted to join the Yorkshire giants in the summer as they were interested in him.

The 24-year-old winger completed a season-long loan move to Elland Road from Swansea City on deadline day as part of the two deals Leeds completed in the final hours of the winter window.




However, Barrow admits that he could have ended up at Leeds in the summer as the club were interested in signing him and he was also willing to move to Elland Road to be part of Garry Monk’s squad.

The winger insisted that he is pleased that the move has eventually taken place and he is ready to push on at Leeds as the club look to return to the Premier League at the end of the season.
 


Asked when he came to know about Leeds’ interest on deadline day, the Gambian told LUTV: “I knew there was interest since the summer.  

“I was willing to come and help the team but it didn’t happen in the summer.

“Now I am finally here and I am finally ready to push on.”

Barrow was a regular in the Swansea team until recently and will be looking to prove his credentials by helping Leeds achieve promotion to the Premier League.
 