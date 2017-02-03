Knew Leeds United Wanted Me In Summer Reveals Whites New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United new boy Modou Barrow has revealed that he wanted to join the Yorkshire giants in the summer as they were interested in him.



The 24-year-old winger completed a season-long loan move to Elland Road from Swansea City on deadline day as part of the two deals Leeds completed in the final hours of the winter window.











However, Barrow admits that he could have ended up at Leeds in the summer as the club were interested in signing him and he was also willing to move to Elland Road to be part of Garry Monk’s squad.



The winger insisted that he is pleased that the move has eventually taken place and he is ready to push on at Leeds as the club look to return to the Premier League at the end of the season.





Asked when he came to know about Leeds’ interest on deadline day, the Gambian told LUTV: “I knew there was interest since the summer.

“I was willing to come and help the team but it didn’t happen in the summer.



“Now I am finally here and I am finally ready to push on.”



Barrow was a regular in the Swansea team until recently and will be looking to prove his credentials by helping Leeds achieve promotion to the Premier League.

