Knives Out For Rangers When They Lose – Gers Legend Says Pressure Is Cranked Up

Rangers legend Derek Johnstone believes the club are in a precarious position at the moment, ahead of their Scottish Premiership fixture against Ross County on Saturday.



The Gers, who returned to the top flight after a gap of four years, came in for heavy criticism from all corners, following their disappointing 4-1 loss to Hearts on Wednesday.











And Johnstone thinks Rangers presently find themselves in a slippery position as they will be under the spotlight each time they lose a match, with the 63-year-old insisting that there will be enormous pressure in every game.



“It is at the stage now when every game is a banana skin for Rangers”, he wrote in his column in the Glasgow Evening Times.





“When they get beat, the knives are out and they must know that by now.

“That is what happens when you play for a club like Rangers. There is pressure on every game and if you don’t win then you feel the heat.”



Johnstone, who admitted that Rangers are not in the best of form currently, still urged the fans to believe that the Light Blues have it in them to finish the season in second spot.



“We will see on Saturday who has got the bottle to go out there and perform and win the game”, he continued.



“We know we are not the best right now. But we are still up there, we can still get second place. That is what the Rangers fans, deep down, have got to remember.”



Rangers are currently 25 points adrift of leaders Celtic and two points ahead of third-placed Aberdeen, who have played a match fewer.

