Leeds United Are Massive In Gambia, Modou Barrow Reveals

Leeds United new boy Modou Barrow has revealed the support the Yorkshire giants enjoy in his home country of Gambia.



The 24-year-old winger joined the Whites on deadline day on loan until the end of the season from Swansea City as the Whites scrambled for players in the final hours of the winter window.











Garry Monk will be hoping that the Gambian boosts his side’s chances of getting promotion to the Premier League this season and Barrow has also revealed his delight at joining a club of Leeds United’s stature.



The winger also revealed that the club have a huge fan base in Gambia and added that many local clubs in his home country do play under the name Leeds United, which is sign of their popularity in the African country.





Asked about his first reaction after joining Leeds, the winger told LUTV: “I am really happy to be here and really pleased to finally get things done.

“Happy to be a Leeds player as it’s a massive club; everybody know about the history of Leeds, even back home in Gambia.



“So I am really pleased to be here.”



Asked whether Leeds shirts can be spotted in Gambia, Barrow said: “To be honest there are some teams who play back home in Gambia who have named themselves Leeds United.



“It’s a massive thing back home.”



Barrow made 18 Premier League appearances for Swansea this season before losing his place in the squad in the last few weeks.

