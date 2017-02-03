Leeds United Opted Against Rivalling Wigan Athletic With Late Omar Bogle Bid

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United decided against matching Wigan Athletic's offer for Omar Bogle on transfer deadline day, it has been revealed.



Impressive striker Bogle had been expected to depart League Two club Grimsby Town before the window slammed shut and Championship side Wigan were the team to win the race for his signature.











Bogle had been linked with Leeds, where head coach Garry Monk was known to be shopping for a striker.



Wigan's total outlay on Bogle could reach over £3m and Leeds opted against making a late rival bid for the striker, according to Guardian Sport.





Instead Leeds ended the winter window without having brought in a striker, something which caused Monk to insist that the Whites must plan transfer windows better.