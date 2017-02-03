XRegister
03/02/2017 - 12:07 GMT

Leeds United Opted Against Rivalling Wigan Athletic With Late Omar Bogle Bid

 




Leeds United decided against matching Wigan Athletic's offer for Omar Bogle on transfer deadline day, it has been revealed.

Impressive striker Bogle had been expected to depart League Two club Grimsby Town before the window slammed shut and Championship side Wigan were the team to win the race for his signature.




Bogle had been linked with Leeds, where head coach Garry Monk was known to be shopping for a striker.

Wigan's total outlay on Bogle could reach over £3m and Leeds opted against making a late rival bid for the striker, according to Guardian Sport.
 


Instead Leeds ended the winter window without having brought in a striker, something which caused Monk to insist that the Whites must plan transfer windows better.

Bogle put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year contract with Wigan and the Latics will be hoping he can quickly adjust to life in the Championship.

Leeds fans will have an opportunity to take a close look at Bogle when the Whites travel to the DW Stadium for the final game of the current Championship season in May.
 