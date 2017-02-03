XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/02/2017 - 17:28 GMT

Leeds United So Massive I'd Ever Have Signed Without Garry Monk Presence Says Whites New Boy

 




Leeds United new boy Modou Barrow admits that Garry Monk’s presence at Elland Road played a part in him joining the club, but has insisted that it was a simple decision to make for him.

Barrow completed a loan move to Elland Road from Swansea City on deadline day as Leeds stretched their winter business on to the last hours of the window.




A regular in the Swansea team earlier in the season, the 24-year-old recently lost his place in the squad and was out of favour with new manager Paul Clement at the Liberty Stadium.

And with former Swansea boss Monk in the dugout at Leeds, Barrow admits that making the decision to join Leeds was an easy one as he already has the experience of working with the Whites boss.
 


He also added that taking Monk out of the consideration, he would still have been happy to join a club of Leeds’ stature.  

When asked whether joining Leeds was a simple decision, the winger told LUTV: “Yes, to be honest it was a simple decision when I heard it was Leeds because I worked under the manager and he is a good manager.

“He knows what I am good at and it’s good to work with him so it was am easy decision for me to come to this club.

“Without the manager I already know it’s a massive club to come to so I am happy to be here anyway.”
 