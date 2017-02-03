Leeds United Will Have Eye On Reeling In Top Two Feels Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star David Prutton is of the opinion that the top two are not untouchable from Leeds United’s point of view, ahead of the Whites’ Championship fixture against Huddersfield Town on Sunday.



Garry Monk’s team, who edged out Blackburn Rovers 2-1 earlier in the week, presently find themselves fourth in the league table with 54 points from 29 games, just one behind third-placed Reading.











Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United occupy first and second spots respectively, with both teams having played a game fewer each; while the Seagulls have 60 points, the Magpies are a point behind.



And Prutton thinks the race for automatic promotion back to the Premier League is still not over for Leeds, especially after Newcastle dropped points on Wednesday, following their 2-2 draw with Queens Park Rangers.





“They wouldn’t say so publicly because footballers never do, but Leeds United’s squad will have looked at Newcastle dropping points to QPR and thought ‘nice’”, he wrote in his column in the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“We’re at that stage of the season where little things count and there was a late swing on Wednesday night with Leeds nicking a win at Blackburn and Newcastle conceding a late equaliser.



“I was at St James’ Park and I had a feeling beforehand that QPR would go there, play a certain way and get a result.



“Newcastle didn’t get out of second gear; ponderous in possession and pretty susceptible to counter-attacks.



“When they’re back at full strength then the likelihood is they’ll finish top two or top but I don’t think the battle for automatic promotion is as clear as it was in the autumn.



“What I’m really saying is that the top two aren’t untouchable from Leeds’ point of view. The club’s victory at Blackburn was a significant result in a few ways.”



Leeds, who have lost two of their last 11 outings in all competitions, lost 1-0 to Huddersfield Town in the corresponding fixture at Elland Road in September.

