Liverpool Have Point To Prove, Hull City Star Warns Team-Mates

Hull City defender Andrew Robertson believes Liverpool will travel to the KCOM Stadium on Saturday with a point to prove.



After a brilliant start to their 2016/17 campaign, the Reds currently find themselves in the midst of a poor run of form.











Jurgen Klopp’s team have managed to win just once in their last nine outings in all competitions as they have slid down to fourth place in the Premier League, in addition to being knocked out of the EFL Cup and the FA Cup.



And Robertson, who believes his side will take confidence from their goalless draw against Manchester United on Wednesday, is aware that Liverpool will travel to Hull at the weekend with a view to getting their season back on track.





“It was backs to the wall at times against Manchester United but we defended as well as we have done all season so we were pleased to come away with a point for our efforts”, he told the club’s official site.

“It was our first clean sheet in the league since the Swansea away game and that’s not anywhere near good enough by our standards.



“We need to take the confidence from the clean sheet and the performance on Wednesday into Saturday’s game and hopefully keep another one against Liverpool.



“They will travel here with a point to prove after a poor few weeks by their standards but we know what they’re capable of if they turn up on the day.”



While Liverpool are fourth in the Premier League with 46 points from 23 games, Hull are battling relegation and are currently 19th in the standings with just 17 points.

