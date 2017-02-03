Liverpool Mull Goalkeeper Swoop But Could Face Chelsea Opposition

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool are weighing up a summer move for Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, but could face competition from Chelsea for the 32-year-old.



The Reds snapped up Loris Karius from Mainz last summer, but he has struggled between the sticks and been dislodged by Simon Mignolet, the goalkeeper he was bought to replace.











As such, Liverpool are still alive to potential additions in the goalkeeping department and, according to Italian outlet FCInterNews, are keen on Handanovic.



However, it has been suggested that the experienced custodian may be wanted by Chelsea in the summer, with Antonio Conte a firm fan and Handanovic likely to be on his shortlist of replacements for Thibaut Courtois, who is being linked with Real Madrid.





Handanovic was signed by Inter in 2012 and has regularly been linked with a move to the Premier League.