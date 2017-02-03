XRegister
06 October 2016

03/02/2017 - 11:25 GMT

Liverpool Mull Goalkeeper Swoop But Could Face Chelsea Opposition

 




Liverpool are weighing up a summer move for Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, but could face competition from Chelsea for the 32-year-old.

The Reds snapped up Loris Karius from Mainz last summer, but he has struggled between the sticks and been dislodged by Simon Mignolet, the goalkeeper he was bought to replace.




As such, Liverpool are still alive to potential additions in the goalkeeping department and, according to Italian outlet FCInterNews, are keen on Handanovic.

However, it has been suggested that the experienced custodian may be wanted by Chelsea in the summer, with Antonio Conte a firm fan and Handanovic likely to be on his shortlist of replacements for Thibaut Courtois, who is being linked with Real Madrid.
 


Handanovic was signed by Inter in 2012 and has regularly been linked with a move to the Premier League.

One of only three non-Italian goalkeepers to win the Serie A Goalkeeper of the Year award – Handanovic has won it twice – the Slovenian is Inter's established number 1.

The goalkeeper has clocked up 28 appearances in all competitions for Inter this season and is under contract at the San Siro until 2019.
 