Liverpool Star Confident Reds Can Beat Ultra Defensive Teams

Emre Can believes Liverpool are capable of scoring against teams who defend deep, ahead of his side’s Premier League fixture against Hull City on Saturday.



The Reds have managed to win just one of their last nine games in all competitions and have recently struggled against teams sitting deep in defence.











Liverpool’s upcoming opponents Hull City are expected to deploy the same tactics at the KCOM Stadium to frustrate the hosts and keep them from scoring.



However, Can thinks Liverpool have it in them to breach deep-lying defences such as they were comfortably doing in the earlier parts of the season.





"I think we saw recently a lot of teams like that but it was the same at the beginning of the season and, then, we won every game and nobody spoke about it”, he told the club’s official site.

"Now we lost a few games and everybody is speaking about it but I think we are still the same team.



"We know that we can score against these teams and we will have a lot of chances."



Can went on to add that the Tigers, who held Manchester United to a goalless draw earlier in the week, have improved under new boss Marco Silva.



"When you have a new manager and everything is new, it gives every team a lift”, he added.



"Hull City did good in the last few weeks and they played very good in the last game against Manchester United.



"But I think we have to look at ourselves and try to play our football to try and win the game."



Liverpool, who are currently fourth in the Premier League table with 46 points from 23 games, thrashed relegation-threatened Hull 5-1 in the corresponding fixture at Anfield in late September.

