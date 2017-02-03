XRegister
03/02/2017 - 21:19 GMT

Manchester United In Pole For Tottenham Hotspur Admiring Defender

 




Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij is set to be sold by the club in the summer, with Manchester United claimed to be leading the race for his services, ahead of Chelsea and AC Milan, despite it having been claimed the Dutchman wants to join Tottenham Hotspur.

De Vrij's contract with the Rome giants expires in 2018 and there has been little progress towards a renewal, which means Lazio president Claudio Lotito is to look to cash in on the Dutchman.




According to Italian daily Il Messaggero, Manchester United are currently showing the strongest interest in De Vrij, though Chelsea and AC Milan are also on the scene.

It was recently claimed that De Vrij prefers a move to Tottenham if he leaves Lazio in the summer and the Italian side are thought to be looking for around €40m for De Vrij in the summer, something which would appear to rule out AC Milan.
 


Lazio snapped De Vrij up from Dutch giants Feyenoord in 2014, despite the centre-back having been linked with Manchester United.

He has been a regular in the heart of defence for Lazio when fit this term, appearing in 15 Serie A games so far.

In total, since joining the Italian giants, De Vrij has made 56 appearances for Lazio in all competitions, chipping in with two goals along the way.

Lazio currently sit fifth in the Serie A standings.
 