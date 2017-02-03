Massimo Cellino Loves Me Like A Son – Leeds United Star Reveals Chairman’s Confession

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has revealed that Massimo Cellino has told him he loves him like a son.



The Whites have ensured they will keep Jansson on a permanent basis after he signed a contract to come into force in the summer after his loan deal from Torino expires.











The news came just a day after Jansson headed Leeds' winner away at Blackburn Rovers to keep the Whites flying high and pushing for promotion to the Premier League.



And Jansson knows he is in chairman Cellino's good books, with the Swedish defender revealing just how much the Italian rates him, as the man in question told him after he struck at Ewood Park.





"I know that Cellino likes me – he said that he loves me as his son", Jansson revealed at a press conference.