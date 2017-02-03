Massimo Cellino Loves Me Like A Son – Leeds United Star Reveals Chairman’s Confession

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has revealed that Massimo Cellino has told him he loves him like a son.
The Whites have ensured they will keep Jansson on a permanent basis after he signed a contract to come into force in the summer after his loan deal from Torino expires.
The news came just a day after Jansson headed Leeds' winner away at Blackburn Rovers to keep the Whites flying high and pushing for promotion to the Premier League.
And Jansson knows he is in chairman Cellino's good books, with the Swedish defender revealing just how much the Italian rates him, as the man in question told him after he struck at Ewood Park.
"I know that Cellino likes me – he said that he loves me as his son", Jansson revealed at a press conference.
And the defender feels that Cellino appreciates his never-say-die performances.
"I always do my all for the club and the team.
"That is how I am.
"I always give 100 per cent for the team and this club", Jansson added.
The centre-back will be hoping to cap a superb season so far with Leeds by helping the club successfully nail down promotion during the business end of the campaign.
He is expected to line up in defence this Sunday when Leeds travel to Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town for a match which sees fourth and fifth in the Championship meet.