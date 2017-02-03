Maybe Leeds United Fans See Themselves In Me On Pitch, Ponders Pontus Jansson

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United hero Pontus Jansson believes the fans love and adore him because they can see themselves in him.



Leeds, who snapped up Jansson from Torino on a season-long loan deal during the summer transfer window, announced the permanent signing of the defender, effective from the summer, on Thursday.











Jansson is known to wear his heart on his sleeve while playing and has already established himself as a crowd favourite at Elland Road.



And the 25-year-old thinks as he plays with so much passion, the fans can identify with him, thereby striking a chord.





Jansson went on to add that he is thankful to the Leeds United faithful for supporting him as it makes it easier for him to play knowing that he has got their backing.

“I don’t know”, he told LUTV, when asked the reason why the fans love him.



“The club are not the same like it was five-six months ago.



“When I first came here, the club were searching for something good.



“I don’t know, it’s just the way I am on the pitch.



“I play with a lot of emotions, a lot of feelings. Maybe they see themselves in me on the pitch.



“I think that’s the thing you can say. But I would also say that I am really thankful for it.



“Every time I go out on the pitch, I have a big smile on my mouth because I know they love me.



“It’s easier to play when I know it’s like that. I am really thankful for it.”



Jansson, whose late goal helped Leeds to beat Blackburn Rovers 2-1 earlier in the week, has thus far made 23 appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire giants.

