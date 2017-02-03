Not Bothered About Chelsea v Arsenal Game – Mauricio Pochettino

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino says he is not bothered about Chelsea's clash against Arsenal and is determined for his team to concentrate on themselves.



As league leaders Chelsea, who are nine points ahead of both Spurs and Arsenal, play earlier than Pochettino's men on Saturday; if the Gunners cannot stop Antonio Conte's men then the gap could have swollen to 12 points by the time Spurs play Middlesbrough.











But despite it appearing vital that Arsenal do not lose against Chelsea, Pochettino insists what happens at Stamford Bridge is of no concern to him.



"I don’t care about other teams and the result of Chelsea against Arsenal", he told a press conference.





"It’s important for us to improve and show that we can be real contenders for the title", Pochettino explained.