06 October 2016

03/02/2017 - 21:59 GMT

Not Bothered About Chelsea v Arsenal Game – Mauricio Pochettino

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino says he is not bothered about Chelsea's clash against Arsenal and is determined for his team to concentrate on themselves.

As league leaders Chelsea, who are nine points ahead of both Spurs and Arsenal, play earlier than Pochettino's men on Saturday; if the Gunners cannot stop Antonio Conte's men then the gap could have swollen to 12 points by the time Spurs play Middlesbrough.




But despite it appearing vital that Arsenal do not lose against Chelsea, Pochettino insists what happens at Stamford Bridge is of no concern to him.

"I don’t care about other teams and the result of Chelsea against Arsenal", he told a press conference.
 


"It’s important for us to improve and show that we can be real contenders for the title", Pochettino explained.

"That is what we believe and in the end you [could] need some help from another team but I am very honest, I am very focused on trying to improve because after the last game I am not so happy.

"In the first 45 minutes against Sunderland our performance wasn’t good, that is true, we were poor, but we need to show against Middlesbrough from the first minute that we deserve to win the game and do our job". he added.

Spurs could not take advantage of Chelsea dropping points in midweek as Pochettino's men were held to a draw at Sunderland; Chelsea drew at Anfield against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side.

Arsenal also lost in midweek, suffering a surprise home defeat against Walter Mazzarri's Watford, to ensure they too could not take advantage of the Blues' slip-up.
 