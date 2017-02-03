Pontus Jansson Reveals “Gut Feeling” About Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Pontus Jansson has revealed that from the first day he knew that he wanted to be at Leeds United for many years after the club announced the permanent signing of the defender, effective from the summer.



The Sweden international initially joined the Whites from Torino on a season-long loan deal last summer and has been a revelation for the Yorkshire giants.











Besides helping out his team’s defence, Jansson has also managed to score three vital league goals, the last of which came in Leeds’ 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers earlier in the week.



And the 25-year-old, who insisted that he knew from the first day that his move to Leeds would be good for him, explained that he was aware that he would have to play a certain number of pre-stipulated games to make his move to the Championship outfit permanent.





“Actually, from the first day”, he told LUTV, when asked at what point he knew that he wanted to be at Leeds for many years.

“Because I knew there were some things in my contract that after some games the club have to buy me.



“I had a gut feeling when I came here that if I play good and do some good things then [Garry] Monk would believe in me and I would play.



“From the first day I believed it was going to be a good move for me.”



Jansson, who has 10 caps for Sweden to his name, has thus far made 23 appearances in all competitions for Leeds United.

