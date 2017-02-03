Rangers Players Must Take Responsibility For Hearts Debacle Says Gers Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Derek Johnstone feels the Gers players have got to take responsibility for their 4-1 loss to Hearts on Wednesday.



Mark Warburton’s team were thrashed 4-1 by Hearts, who themselves were brushed aside 4-0 by Celtic last weekend.











Rangers put in a woeful performance at Tynecastle as they were handed their fifth Scottish Premiership loss of the season by the hosts.



And Johnstone, who thinks Warburton has to accept the criticism that comes his way, following the disappointing loss, believes the players too have to take the flak as their performance against Hearts was unacceptable.





“Ian Cathro was under pressure, the team were struggling for form and they were beaten 4-0 by Celtic last weekend”, he wrote in his column in the Glasgow Evening Times.

“But we go there and put in a woeful performance and get comfortably beaten. It is not acceptable and the players have to have a word with themselves.



“Mark will say that the players have been on the training ground working hard, and that is fine.



“But it is when you go on the park that it really matters and there are still too many basic, basic mistakes being made.



“The players have got to take some responsibility.”



Johnstone went on to add that Warburton will be under severe pressure if Rangers fail to finish second in the league in the present campaign.



“If we don’t finish second, then Mark will be under severe pressure, and not just from the Rangers fans.”



Rangers are currently second in the Scottish Premiership with 42 points from 23 matches, just two points ahead of third-placed Aberdeen, who have a game in hand, while Celtic are top of the table with 67 points.

