XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/02/2017 - 10:27 GMT

Rangers Players Must Take Responsibility For Hearts Debacle Says Gers Legend

 




Rangers legend Derek Johnstone feels the Gers players have got to take responsibility for their 4-1 loss to Hearts on Wednesday.

Mark Warburton’s team were thrashed 4-1 by Hearts, who themselves were brushed aside 4-0 by Celtic last weekend.




Rangers put in a woeful performance at Tynecastle as they were handed their fifth Scottish Premiership loss of the season by the hosts.

And Johnstone, who thinks Warburton has to accept the criticism that comes his way, following the disappointing loss, believes the players too have to take the flak as their performance against Hearts was unacceptable.
 


“Ian Cathro was under pressure, the team were struggling for form and they were beaten 4-0 by Celtic last weekend”, he wrote in his column in the Glasgow Evening Times.

“But we go there and put in a woeful performance and get comfortably beaten. It is not acceptable and the players have to have a word with themselves.

“Mark will say that the players have been on the training ground working hard, and that is fine.

“But it is when you go on the park that it really matters and there are still too many basic, basic mistakes being made.

“The players have got to take some responsibility.”

Johnstone went on to add that Warburton will be under severe pressure if Rangers fail to finish second in the league in the present campaign.

“If we don’t finish second, then Mark will be under severe pressure, and not just from the Rangers fans.”

Rangers are currently second in the Scottish Premiership with 42 points from 23 matches, just two points ahead of third-placed Aberdeen, who have a game in hand, while Celtic are top of the table with 67 points.
 