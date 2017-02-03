XRegister
06 October 2016

03/02/2017 - 16:43 GMT

Ross McCormack’s Quality Oozed Out After Five Minutes – Gary Brazil Salutes New Recruit

 




Gary Brazil says it took just five minutes for new signing Ross McCormack to earn the respect of his Nottingham Forest team-mates as they can see his talent.

The prolific striker has linked up with Forest on loan until the end of the season from Aston Villa, where he fell out of favour with boss Steve Bruce, on deadline day.




McCormack was involved in bizarre incident at Villa where he failed to turn up for training due to his electic gates not opening. Bruce demanded McCormack apologise for the gategate episode, but the striker was soon on his way.

Brazil says there has been no problem with McCormack settling in, along with fellow new boy Zach Clough, signed from Bolton Wanderers.
 


"It took Ross about five minutes to earn the respect from his team-mates through his quality and Zach can score and create goals", Brazil told a press conference.

Following a clutch of signings before the transfer window closed, Brazil admits he now has a series of selection dilemmas.

"Good players want to play with good players and it raises the quality we produce", he explained.

"Training is very good and it is competitive.

"It is a good headache to have with a big squad and you have to be honest with the ones that are not involved", Brazil added.

Forest are next in action on Saturday when they play host to Aston Villa at the City Ground.

Brazil's men go into the game in good heart after having won two of their last three matches in all competitions.
 